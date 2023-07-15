This letter is in response to "School board meeting draws crowd supporting equity, inclusion," an article that ran on the front page of the June 24 edition of of the American.
Flying Pride flags, celebrating Pride Month, having teachers wear rainbow t-shirts and showing videos that promote the idea of transgenderism as mainstream isn’t equity and inclusion. It’s an in-your-face challenge to every Biblical Christian in the community, that our values and beliefs are not only not respected or tolerated, but that the schools intend to actively teach our children that we, the parents, are wrong, un-inclusive bigots who aren’t accepting. In the name of “tolerance,” a large section of the community is being denigrated and maligned.
How many years have we heard teachers begging for parental involvement in education? Here it is. We’re watching, listening and following up on our concerns. And the response is for teachers to bully, denigrate and malign us.
Where are the calls for open conversations and understanding one another now? Where is the respect and tolerance for our faith? None of the previously maligned organizations mentioned in the article (Lakers for Liberty, Moms for Liberty, etc.) or parents in the community have called for anyone to be marginalized, excluded or not accepted.
We will teach our children to show compassion to those confused hurting children who suffer with insecurity and mental illness. But you’re right, we don’t support “equity and inclusion” because they are a lesser and deeply flawed philosophy of the moment trying to usurp the universally shared values of kindness and respect for all.
Parents need to step up and demand representation, tolerance, acceptance and inclusion of Biblical Christian values in the schools, too.