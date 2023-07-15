This letter is in response to "School board meeting draws crowd supporting equity, inclusion," an article that ran on the front page of the June 24 edition of of the American.

Flying Pride flags, celebrating Pride Month, having teachers wear rainbow t-shirts and showing videos that promote the idea of transgenderism as mainstream isn’t equity and inclusion. It’s an in-your-face challenge to every Biblical Christian in the community, that our values and beliefs are not only not respected or tolerated, but that the schools intend to actively teach our children that we, the parents, are wrong, un-inclusive bigots who aren’t accepting. In the name of “tolerance,” a large section of the community is being denigrated and maligned.

