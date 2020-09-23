I am writing in regards to the City Council's discussion on the Dec. 7 meeting to begin adding to townhouses’ water bills $40 each time. This has been apparently earmarked for repairs to any sewer or water lines that need to be fixed under the road.
Most of the townhouses in Prior Lake are fairly new and therefore the sewer and water lines under the road are not very old. Compared to the age of our lines to the age of the older areas of the city that are more than likely needed to be repaired but they are not being assessed. This does not seem fair.
Each townhouse owner will be paying $240 a year for something we are already paying for in our taxes. Take this times the approximate 1,700 townhouses in Prior Lake and you would be receiving about $400,000 a year. Hard for me to believe that you have to dig up enough streets yearly to spend this much on road repairs because of utilities under the road needing work. What would happen to the money not spent?
Please take into consideration the unfairness of this fee and the burden it would place on many people who are living on a fixed income.
Carol Scott
Prior Lake