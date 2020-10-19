The Oct. 10 column titled “Ballot Harvesting Can Undermine Democracy” is an example of questionable writing, more fitting for a high school history class or some fictional book. It is filled with historical, irrelevant, settled voter issues from the 1960 election, conspiracy theories of possible voter fraud based on personal opinions and internet propaganda of individuals boasting about harvesting ballots. None of it is proof of voter fraud at the polls, all intended to mislead readers. The same with the writer's following personal story which happened in 2002.
He implies that an individual who assisted his 90-plus year old mother with dementia in a senior care facility fraudulently used her ballot. How insulting to all those trained individuals, regardless of political party, who give of their time to volunteer to help those who may need assistance trying to fulfill their civic duty of voting, whether at a polling station or an assisted living location. It is rather presumptuous to jump to the conclusion the volunteer was out to “harvest her vote” without sufficient information to make an accurate assessment. Is it realistic to think one would risk getting caught committing a felony, punishable by a fine of up to 10,000 dollars, up to 5 years in prison and lose the right to vote, hoping to influence the outcome of an election where millions of votes are cast?
In the case above, if the writer didn't do or know the following, it is erroneous to claim voter fraud:
Stop at the front desk and check who signed in and when to see his mother. Was his mother registered to vote where she lived? Did his mother or anyone in the family fill out a request form for a mail-in ballot? Did his mother or anyone in the family ask for election judges to help in filling out the ballot?
Most importantly, did he ask his mother if another person was with the "nice lady?" Election judges (helpers) work as a team, comprised of two opposing political parties to insure accuracy when helping those who request help, even in senior care facilities.
If none of the above happened , that leaves one scenario — someone knew his mother had dementia and which room she was in. The individual would have to know she had registered to vote and had filled out a form requesting a mail-in ballot. The person would have to know that his mother hadn't yet voted, where to look for the ballot, fill it out and asking a dementia patient for her state-issued ID number. State-issued voter ID would prevent such a scenario? How ludicrous!
Individuals are undermining the integrity of our electoral process with claims of voter fraud, based on personal opinion, rumors, ignorance or self enrichment all over this country. Government and court supported voter suppression affecting millions of voters are far more destructive to our democracy than those few who land up in prison attempting to game the system.
Glen Weber
Prior Lake