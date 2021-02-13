Tim Reckmeyer’s column “Climate change and policy truth” in the Jan. 30 issue couldn’t be more timely. It’s time to take serious action to address the problem of climate change. Our newly inaugurated administration in Washington accepts scientific truth and is willing to tackle this problem that has been ignored for too long.
Maybe now a bipartisan Congress can pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which is set to be reintroduced this session. Tim explained this bill well in his column. Angie Craig, our district’s representative in Washington, has been a co-sponsor of the bill in the past. Please take a moment to contact her and let her and other members of Congress know this issue is important to you. The time is right – let’s do it now!
Candace Freemon
Prior Lake