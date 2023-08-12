Regarding the commentary entitled "Climate Change Affects Home Insurance" in the Aug. 5 American: it states "the main driver of climate change is primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels." This statement is flat out wrong, but unfortunately the rank and file population believe it.
This planet has been through so many climate changes through billions of years of existence. Claiming fossil fuel consumption is the primary reason for climate change is preposterous.
Most people are unaware that approximately 95% of the CO2 in our atmosphere comes from the earth (oceans and soil), and not from man burning fossil fuel. There have been ice ages, and times with no ice, heavy volcanic activity, etc. Evidence has shown that at one time Antarctica had palm trees and balmy weather. By proxy, it's been shown that during the 350+ year Medieval Warm period, the earth was much warmer than it is today with no fossil fuel influence.
During the time of the dinosaurs, the temperatures were hotter and little to no ice was anywhere. Currently, the earth is coming out of an ice age. Even the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change agrees that the earth has only warmed 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850. So, what does this say? Man did not create or destroy the ice age. Man is not responsible. Man had nothing to do with high temperatures during the time of the dinosaurs because man was not even here.
Do your own research and educate yourself about climate change. It is a highly complex subject, with many conflicting scientific opinions.
It is anything but cut and dried as the commentary infers.