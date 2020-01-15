I read the recent article about raising minimum wage in Jan. 11 edition. The writer's education and experience all comes from London and the British economy, not America and the U.S. economy. I do agree 14 cents and 11 cents are not really going to make much of a difference, but as to the theory in whole of raising minimum wage not helping, I am not so sure. According to a recent article I read about the city of Seattle, where I believe the city raised minimum wage to over $15, it seems to be a success there.
Chuck Dresen
Prior Lake