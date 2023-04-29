Almost two years ago the beautiful rural area we live in officially became a city, which many residents of Credit River may not know. There were promises of continued status quo for the region, but upon learning of a potential large development, a group of concerned citizens formed together and started the Credit River Rural Alliance.
This higher-density development was proposed in one of the few remaining stands of “Big Woods” in Credit River, which Scott County has recognized as an important wildlife corridor. Due to the intense density of the proposed plan, more than 90% of the forest would have to be destroyed, devastating the current wildlife ecosystem to accommodate massive housing structures, public sewer/water systems, and new roads.
Questions arose: Does the city have a plan for incorporating more growth? Where would the funding for these types of additions come from or would it be added to our already high taxes? Do the citizens support higher-density homes throughout the city?
Through additional research and conversations with the City Council and Planning Committee, we have learned that as part of Credit River’s “2040 plan” northern Credit River is slated for higher-density developments (3-5 houses per acre average). This plan was developed by city officials in 2019 and approved by the MET Council – a seven-county metro area planning group tasked with reviewing growth plans.
Although only the northern portion of our city is currently slated for impending changes, the infrastructure required for this level of growth will impact all residents of Credit River. The costs needed to handle a higher population will be shared among all residents. These increases will require numerous infrastructure projects, including sewer and water, roads, police, fire, city hall/public works buildings, and potentially schools, which all will require increases in our tax dollars.
We know there are many more caring and resourceful citizens among the nearly 6,000 residents of Credit River that share our same concerns and would like to help our city officials responsibly plan for the future.
Therefore, at 6:30 p.m. on May 11, the CRRA will hold an informational meeting at the Cleary Lake Pavilion for anyone interested in the ongoing situation. Our hope is to inform and encourage involvement in these very important decisions. These decisions will impact all the residents of our fine city.
If you can't make it out on May 11, please visit our website and fill out our survey to let your voice be heard!
Co-chair, Credit River Rural Alliance