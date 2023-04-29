Almost two years ago the beautiful rural area we live in officially became a city, which many residents of Credit River may not know. There were promises of continued status quo for the region, but upon learning of a potential large development, a group of concerned citizens formed together and started the Credit River Rural Alliance.

This higher-density development was proposed in one of the few remaining stands of “Big Woods” in Credit River, which Scott County has recognized as an important wildlife corridor. Due to the intense density of the proposed plan, more than 90% of the forest would have to be destroyed, devastating the current wildlife ecosystem to accommodate massive housing structures, public sewer/water systems, and new roads.

