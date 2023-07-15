I am writing in response to a letter titled “Board presentation only deepens divisions,” which ran in the July 8 edition of the American.
Here's a passage from the letter:
“Disparaging assertions were made, within this speech, about members of 'liberty groups' within our local community. These are moms, dads, and concerned citizens who have taken a vested and active interest in the education of the students within the district. The teachers' speech attempted to paint a picture of people who peddle fear, restrict school staff, and desire to suppress the voices of students with whom they disagree. One of the teachers said, 'they say they are for liberty, but their acts are of bigotry' while also making the claim that Moms for Liberty was designated as a 'hate group' by the Southern Poverty Law Center (a left-leaning political activist organization). Not only was her assertion inaccurate, but it was also misleading and intolerant – especially because the statement was made by a teacher in the district.”
The letter was accurate about those assertions made by the presenter. The presentation not only creates division, but labels concerned parents as enemy combatants. I see the situation not as a crossroads in culture, but a top down narrative being forced on society by ideologues, teachers unions in bureaucracies, etc. You are seeing the demagoguery blatantly towards parents who speak out. If anybody has any understanding of history, this is how a despotic regime acts, like top-down narratives, villainizing or censoring opposition, putting people into groups, and officials acting as if they know better than you.
I can understand the letter writer's go-along-to-get-along response and hope the situation will take care of itself, but I do not agree with this approach. You can give ideologues, teachers union and the state an inch, but they will only take more until there is nothing left that is in any situation.
If you are a concerned parent who does not want the school district, administrators, etc., forcing beliefs and values on your kids that you do not want, keep speaking up and keep organizing. I would be remiss to state the fact that I had teachers like everyone else. Some that were great, and some that would not agree with what's going on in education system today. This is not about teachers; this about the education system.
Josh D. Ondich
Prior Lake