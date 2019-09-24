In a column in the Prior Lake American (Aug. 24, "When do we right a wrong?"), City Councilmember Kevin Burkart stated, "in five minutes, your council decided to acquiesce and not prosecute drug runners in our community."
If his statement that the council made a decision to not prosecute drug runners in our community was true, citizens should be outraged. I've waited to see if readers react. Since there has been no response in this paper by any readers, presumably readers know the accusation was false. Burkart should not have made the accusation, and the Prior Lake American should not have printed it.
What the council actually did, according to an article in this paper on Aug. 10, was decide not to participate in a multi-district lawsuit in the belief that it would incur cost with no likelihood of financial return. In a follow-up column (Aug. 17, "Council right not to jump into opioid lawsuit"), Wes Mader applauded the council's decision on the basis that since litigation is a civil lawsuit instead of a criminal case, attorneys would be enriched with no one being held accountable for illegal acts or misdeeds.
Burkart seems to agree with both the council and Mader. In his column he states that he "would not expect money will ever change hands," apparently meaning he wouldn't expect the city to receive anything in return for the cost it would incur in participation in the lawsuit, and he states "the biggest winners will be the attorneys."
Burkart is totally justified in his anger toward anyone who knowingly contributed to the opioid crises in America, particularly given his personal story about addiction. I cannot imagine or understand what he has gone through. However, that anger should not be directed at fellow council members who did the right thing for their constituents.
Kathy LaFond
Prior Lake