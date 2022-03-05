I’m responding to a letter to the editor that appeared in the Feb. 26 edition of the American, "The real problems facing our country," in which the writer blames President Biden for everything from high inflation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Although the burden of proof is on the author to explain how any of these ills were caused or made worse by the current administration, he refrains from doing so. Instead he moves on to disparage the current state of public education.
If the writer would sit in on an American history class taught by a teacher he suspects of race-baiting, he might be surprised to see what the students are learning. We are a multicultural country. No longer should history be taught only from the perspective of white men. Students need to know the full history of our country, warts and all.
They need to learn about Native American culture and the history of people of color who came here from across the globe and contributed to making our country great. How they were treated at the hands of the people in charge is often not pretty. That doesn’t make it untrue.
It also doesn’t take away from the noble things our country has achieved both at home and abroad. That should be taught, too. And it is.
The writer needs to trust the teachers to teach and the children to understand that we are a flawed country that is constantly striving to get it right. Today’s students, armed with the truth about the nation’s past, will be the ones to make our country a better place for people of all races to grow and thrive.
Charlene Burck
Credit River