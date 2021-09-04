I am writing in response to the Aug. 14 article “Critical race theory not taught at Prior Lake Savage Area Schools, officials say”. The article did interview PLSAS Superintendent Teri Staloch, who stated the following:
"I think that's what we're seeing nationwide. It's certainly a nationwide conversation and I think we're a little confused by it. I think it's a distraction to the work we're actually doing. There's no reason to have a conversation about critical race theory in public education. I don't believe there's a school district in the country that teaches it."
I applaud Superintendent Staloch for clarifying that PLSAS is not indoctrinating kids with critical race theory. Critical race theory basically in a nutshell subscribes to the theory that our republic was founded on systematic racism and everybody in a particular race known as whites are to blame for the plight of African-American people to this very day.
Yes, slavery, Jim Crow laws across the South and white supremacy did happen in this country up until the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. Learning from history makes people understand about both the good and bad in the past, not logic that pits groups of people against each other over the actions of 50 or 150 years ago.
CRT ignores the facts of modern-day civil rights and anti-discrimination laws that apply to everything from the classroom to the workplace. I personally do not subscribe to the philosophy that one group of people is the cause of everyone problem’s and the other group of people is always the victim.
Dr. Martin Luther King believed “We judge people not the color of their skin, but by their character.” I feel CRT is a race-bating defeatist concept that demoralizes people and completely ignores the history of successful African-Americans, immigrants, etc., in our nation’s proud history.
Josh D. Ondich
Prior Lake