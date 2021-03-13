There is a toxic concept being introduced in our society called critical race theory which attempts to indoctrinate Americans to believe that our country is fundamentally and structurally racist.
In my opinion, this theory is incredibly maddening and could not be more wrong. To me, CRT is a hateful, divisive, anti-American and discriminatory fraud. But unfortunately, this theory is beginning to be taught in some of our K-12 schools and universities, at some employers and in many of our local, state and federal government agencies.
CRT teaches that racial disparities must be proof of hidden racial bias or discrimination, regardless of civil rights laws that forbid such discrimination. CRT teaches that American society is structurally biased in favor of white people. It teaches that you are not a person — rather, you are only a race, and by your race alone, you will be judged. I always thought Americans were judged by what actions they did or did not do no matter your race.
CRT is about social justice (i.e., “equity”) — not about justice which is about equal rights (i.e., “equality”). CRT teaches you that only social justice matters and to achieve equal outcomes, you must suppress equal rights.
CRT conveys that any unequal outcome by race (i.e., inequity) is the result of racial oppression. For example, CRT espouses that all non-whites are oppressed, and all whites are the oppressors — and that this is systematic in everything we do. Those that subscribe to CRT believe that if you are white and will not admit you are racist, then you are racist by implicit bias. And, to reduce this implicit bias, a white person must self-criticize, confess to having white privilege and apologize to the oppressed race.
I recognize our country is not perfect and each of us are not perfect — we can always strive to improve how we treat each other. However, I also believe the vast majority of Americans treat each other with respect and are not racist or bigoted toward any race. Therefore, we need to call out CRT for what it is, and we need to resist it. CRT is poisonous and it pits Americans against one another based solely on skin color.
My hope is that parents of K-12 children watch for CRT being rolled out in their schools and organize to put a stop to this divisive and hurtful ideology. In my opinion, we should not teach or indoctrinate innocent children of any race to feel ashamed of their skin color or feel guilty about the level of success they achieve. It is also my hope that more people contact their government representatives and demand they remove CRT training in our governmental agencies.
And lastly, if you can, I hope more people talk to their university officials or employers about how harmful this type of training and indoctrination is to our society. Critical race theory needs to be eradicated before it does irreparable damage to our country.
William Markert
Prior Lake