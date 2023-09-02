Glen Weber’s August 26 Letter to the Editor in the American, "'Parents should decide' is naïve," reflects his writing ability, but also his propensity to use that skill to verbally attack anyone who doesn’t share his ideological viewpoint. Without substance, he identifies Moms for Liberty as “foot soldiers for those who are trying to undermine trust” in our public schools. He suggests that parents concerned about what their child might be taught at school have the right to lock their child in a “bubble of ignorance and intolerance.” His choice of words like "ignorance" and "intolerance" to characterize those whose viewpoints differ from his suggests an abundance of intolerance on his part.

Weber’s personal attacks on those who don’t share his ideological or political views are nothing new. He has used this paper for years as his personal bully pulpit, attacking the credibility and integrity of residents who express ideological or political views that are different from his own. By casting himself as the authoritative figure, and belittling anyone who has an alternative opinion, he belittles the very content of what he writes.

