Glen Weber’s August 26 Letter to the Editor in the American, "'Parents should decide' is naïve," reflects his writing ability, but also his propensity to use that skill to verbally attack anyone who doesn’t share his ideological viewpoint. Without substance, he identifies Moms for Liberty as “foot soldiers for those who are trying to undermine trust” in our public schools. He suggests that parents concerned about what their child might be taught at school have the right to lock their child in a “bubble of ignorance and intolerance.” His choice of words like "ignorance" and "intolerance" to characterize those whose viewpoints differ from his suggests an abundance of intolerance on his part.
Weber’s personal attacks on those who don’t share his ideological or political views are nothing new. He has used this paper for years as his personal bully pulpit, attacking the credibility and integrity of residents who express ideological or political views that are different from his own. By casting himself as the authoritative figure, and belittling anyone who has an alternative opinion, he belittles the very content of what he writes.
Presumably to justify his negative characterization of Moms for Liberty, Weber claims to have “researched” the organization. For the record, I’m unaware any of the parents in our chapter have met or been contacted by Weber. It might suggest his research is a regurgitation of what he’s heard from like-minded friends. Since Weber’s exhaustive list of what he claims Moms for Liberty stand for is his own fabrication, the following actual examples of what Moms for Liberty believe might be helpful.
Books. When excerpts were read from three school library books titled ”Push,” ”Tricks” and “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” at the PLSAS Board meeting of March 28, parents were stunned by what they heard. Some accurately described the content as pure filth. Moms for Liberty believe parents have the right to demand these kinds of books be removed from school libraries. Presumably Weber disagrees, but thanks to Superintendent Thomas, two of those specific books were removed.
Teaching. Education professionals, not parents, should determine how traditional subjects like math, reading, science and history are taught. Teachers already have their hands full teaching these core subjects. Therefore, Moms for Liberty does not understand the rationale for burdening teachers with controversial issues that are offensive to religious, ethnic or other community parental groups. It is glaringly obvious this approach is dividing our community at the expense of our children. It is also trapping good teachers in the middle of a community dispute.
General Curricula. Inserting controversial subjects and practices into classrooms of public schools is an invitation for division instead of a step toward unity. While teachers are best qualified to educate children in traditional subjects, parents are best situated to deal with their children on controversial subjects like sexual behavior and gender. A certificate to teach should not trump parents' God-given rights to raise their own children.