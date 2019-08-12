It is disappointing to see the newspaper reprinting the misleading characterization of city of Prior Lake leadership that there will be a reduction in city taxes when they are in fact proposing an 8.8% increase in the tax levy.
The tax capacity can increase due to increased market value in general or by the development of new homes and businesses. Only adding new homes or businesses divides the tax levy by more taxpayers. It is extremely misleading to tout the conclusion that the large increase in market value will reduce taxes of the average taxpayer.
A much simpler way to look at it is total taxes divided by the total population. Prior Lake's population is not going up fast enough to keep up with an 8.8% per year increase in city taxes.
Richard Keeney
Prior Lake