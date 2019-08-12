The beauty of living in America is that we are still relatively free to speak out and are able to have and to share our own opinions.
Although lately it has faced assailment, our Founders ensured that the First Amendment protects that right for us. Thus, Ms. Dunnette has every right to hold and to speak out her views of “the man currently in our Oval Office." And I fully support her right to have a bumper sticker on her car stating “Vote Blue. No Matter Who.” I’m also in full agreement when she states that "iit’s honorable now to recognize the importance of putting country before party and … stave off further damage.” But this is where I draw the line.
Vote blue no matter who? Ms. Dunnette urges readers to "please vote blue, up and down the ballot, to support the values we need now to combat greed and short-term selfish motives.” Is this the way to put country before party and stave off further damage? I beg to differ.
The way to put country before party is to be informed and to elect the best candidates we possibly can, while deliberately forcing ourselves to ignore the D or R after their name. Being informed is not easy. As a matter of fact, it is difficult and time-consuming. It requires that we learn all we possibly can about all candidates and that we understand where they stand on important issues. It is important to look beyond their promises and to try to determine if their lives have exemplified what they are telling us and what they want us to believe. That requires much effort, though, and the determination to reject groupthink and all influence of biased media.
Voting blue (or red) no matter who is exactly what got us where we currently are. The only way to affect a positive change is to be an informed voter and to stop re-electing irresponsible and self-serving bureaucrats. Our awesome Declaration of Independence clearly states: “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government … it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government.”
It is very apparent that we the people have abdicated our right and neglected our duty as stated in the Declaration of Independence. Please, don’t vote blue nor red no matter who. Become an informed voter.
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake