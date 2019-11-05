Trump is an idiot.
For decades, Donald Trump has been a well-known celebrity. He has made political contributions to Democrats and Republicans alike, including the Clinton Foundation, Bill and Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, among many others. He has hosted successfully “The Apprentice” for 14 seasons.
Through the years, his image has been captured with numerous other celebrities and politicians. And I don’t seem to recall during all that time anyone calling him any derogatory names.
But this drastically changed since his presidential run announcement, and especially after the victorious 2016 election. All of a sudden Donald Trump became an idiot. News anchors, publications, politicians, Hollywood celebrities and too many ordinary citizens seem to compete with each other as to who can best tarnish and besmirch him. What happened?
Obviously, Donald Trump did not change all that much. If you don’t believe it, check out the 1988 video of the Oprah Winfrey show where he clearly stated the same views he holds today. Namely, he wants fair trade agreements and our allies to pay their fair share. And he is tired of America being ripped off.
During the show he was treated with respect, and it was Oprah herself who brought up the question of a possible presidential run. So again I ask, what happened?
Donald Trump campaigned on putting America first. He won the hearts of enough Americans to ensure his victory. And since the election he is tirelessly working to fulfill the promises he made to the American people.
Regrettably, numerous forces opposing him do not make it easy. Donald Trump knew back in 1988 that the Washington swamp is selling out America. And he was elected by the American people to drain that swamp. Unfortunately, draining the swamp is not quick and easy because the swampy creatures do not give up without a dirty fight.
Just recently our military executed a brilliant mission and brought to justice despicable terrorist al-Baghdadi. And did the discredited media give Trump the same accolades they did Barack Obama when bin Laden was captured? Of course not. After all, Trump is an idiot.
Those who are suffering from incurable TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) will never appreciate the policies that actually do work for America. The booming economy, rising 401(k) values, highest labor participation force, numerous jobs created, low unemployment and many other accomplishments of this president are beyond their scope of comprehension. They will never give him the credit he rightfully deserves. He’s an idiot, after all.
Love him or hate him, but no rational person can deny reality. And the sad truth is that too many Americans are blinded by hate and incapable of recognizing reality these days.
America is great, and Donald Trump wants to preserve and to build upon that greatness. And if that makes him an idiot, then I wish there were many more such idiots in America.
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake