This could be a letter of condemnation and shame. Someone abandoned a kitten in a little carrier by the dumpster at the Prior Lake Holiday store last Sunday – no food, water, or note. Just a kitchen towel inside.
A friend called me about it so I went to see if I could help getting her to a shelter. I now have a new pet. I couldn't just leave her there. My 10-year-old cat is extremely nonplussed and does not like the new addition. I should be outraged that she was tossed away so unceremoniously, but she has brought my mom, who has dementia, quite a few chuckles with her antics.