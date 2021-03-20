In reference to the March 6 letter to the editor, "Opinion Section is For Publicly Expressing Views," the writer states that I “harbor an intense dislike for Republicans in general.” Nothing could be farther from the truth. I like my Republican friends and family and voted for Republicans for many years until I realized their slick sales pitch didn't match their achievements.
For example, I came to these conclusions using data collected by the Office of Management and Budget, Congressional Budget Office, Centers for Disease Control and other reputable institutions:
Republicans claimed to be fiscally responsible and job creators, but since 1977, the national debt increased 379% under Republican presidents and 159% under Democratic presidents; a $7 trillion difference. Only Democratic presidents reduced the national debt in relation to GDP and reduced the annual budget shortfall while in office. In the past 43 years, almost 28 million more non-farm jobs were created during Democratic presidencies than Republican presidencies.
Republicans claimed to be anti-abortion and pushed “just say no” and abstinence-only sex education. Republicans opposed Democratic policies of early sex education, family planning and contraceptive information. Over the past 40 years, abortions declined 4% on average during Republican presidencies and 28% on average during Democratic presidencies, according to the CDC and the Guttmacker Institute (the same source conservatives use to determine the number of abortions in America).
By 2017 the number of abortions per 1,000 woman aged 15-44 was lower than 1973 when five of six Republican Supreme Court appointees and two Democratic appointees legalized abortion. In 2018, reported abortions were up under the Trump administration.
In 2017 Trump cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to international non-governmental organizations that provided sex education, family planning, reproductive health and contraceptives to underprivileged women in over 30 impoverished countries. Marie Stopes International and other NGOs estimated these cuts would result in over 500,000 abortions per year and thousands of women dying from self induced abortion. Research published in the medical journal The Lancet indicated such policies from previous Republican administrations increased abortions by almost 40% in countries studied.
Republican tax cuts are another crowning achievement. They led to wealth inequality, a massive trade imbalance with China and helped China become a military super power. Tax cuts resulted in increased college costs, higher property taxes, crumbling infrastructure and added trillions of dollars to the national debt. GDP growth and stock market returns are lower when a Republican is in the White House.
Other blunders of Republican politicians: starting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, destabilizing Central America, mishandling the COVID-19 response, worsening climate change, poor immigration policy and gun violence. Republicans are not the problem, it's their perpetuation of inaccurate opinions. Grover Norquist, Wayne LaPierre, the American Legislative Exchange Council and the fossil fuel industry control the Republican party like puppets. Republicans that don't toe the party line are censured.
If Republican policies are good for you, your children, grandchildren or America, then why do they resort to lying, fear mongering, conspiracy theories, extreme gerrymandering and voter suppression to get elected?
Glen Weber
Prior Lake