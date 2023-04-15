The editorial page in any community newspaper represents the heartbeat of that community. Letters to the editor, based on facts, are informative and educational.

In a recent letter in the American, titled “Watch out for bias in the media,” the writer states: “People who are conservative-leaning or independent get ignored or told that everything they write is a paid endorsement letter while people who are blatant leftists or hate President Donald Trump get free uncensored press.”

Tags

Events