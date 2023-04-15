The editorial page in any community newspaper represents the heartbeat of that community. Letters to the editor, based on facts, are informative and educational.
In a recent letter in the American, titled “Watch out for bias in the media,” the writer states: “People who are conservative-leaning or independent get ignored or told that everything they write is a paid endorsement letter while people who are blatant leftists or hate President Donald Trump get free uncensored press.”
I can say that is an inaccurate statement from personal experience. As a former conservative, now liberal, I have submitted many letters over the years to the editor. Some were run, others were not. In some, editing was requested before the editor would run them. In other cases, websites and reference sources were required, apparently to verify the accuracy of my statements before the editor would run them. During election seasons, I had to abide by the endorsement policy if I wanted a letter run — pay first.
Requiring individuals to follow preset policies and requiring one's statements to be factually correct and not just a litany of accusations, unsupported by facts, is not censorship, nor is it a sign of bias; it is responsible journalism by the editor.
In 1923 Will Rogers said, “Well, all I know is what I read in the newspapers.” Editors have the responsibility and obligation to provide information to the reader that is truthful, whether on the front page, the sports page or the editorial page so you will know what you know is true.