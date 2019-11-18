I am 33 years old and the mother of two. With great respect to Mr. Diers, whose columns I have often enjoyed reading (I took my daughter to see the steam engine "Big Boy" on his recommendation), I believe his sentiment that we need more youth leadership is misguided. I am sad that many of our elder generation, especially the boomers, will often say similar things. I think instead we need more of the leadership and guidance of these elders, not an encouragement to hand the reins over to the young.
Being lead by youth is, in general, a curse, not a blessing.
I will give children to be their princes,
And babes shall rule over them.
The people will be oppressed,
Every one by another and every one by his neighbor;
The child will be insolent toward the elder,
And the base toward the honorable. - Isaiah 3:4-5
Around the world, we see time and again that violent, "youthful" revolts — ideological, religious, or otherwise — generally lead to chaos, death and destruction. They seldom lead to stable, functional governance structures, never mind questions of how free or democratic they are.
Our elders have lived lives that hopefully have endowed them with wisdom. They have seen cyclical patterns and human nature long enough that they often have a valid skepticism that the great, bold new plan might not exactly be all that it promises — whatever area the bold new vision might be in. They are not as caught up in the idea that however things are right now is the only decent way to be. They remember the lives of their grandparents.
Those lives were very different than ours are now — but still, they were often good lives. In some ways, worse. In some ways, better. But it allows the elderly to understand the varied flexibility and joy in the human condition.
Susan Lein
Prior Lake