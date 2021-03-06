Pravda was the Soviet regime’s official daily newspaper. It was communist propaganda bent on indoctrinating readers by pushing unity of thought. Individual thinking did not bode well for communists. Mindless herd mentality is much easier to steer. Ironically, the literal meaning of "pravda" is "truth."
I don’t know whether or not the 2020 election was rigged. I do know that in many states multiple questions have been raised concerning numerous voting irregularities. I also know that many of the raised issues remain unaddressed, casting more doubt about election integrity.
Joe Biden is on record saying: “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” A Time article by Molly Ball, titled “The secret history of the shadow campaign that saved the 2020 election,” appears to confirm it.
Ms. Ball details the “inside story of the conspiracy” and exposes “an extraordinary shadow effort ... an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans ... forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to ... oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.” She lists numerous measures taken to stop a Trump victory, including changes in voting systems, securing millions in public and private funding — the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative chipped in $300 million, recruiting poll workers to get masses of people to vote by mail for the first time, exerting pressure for increased social media censorship and exploiting last year’s riots by being “mindful of when was the right time to call for moving masses of people into the street.”
One strategist in this endeavor was Mike Podhorzer, senior adviser to the president of the AFL-CIO, who was determined to save the election from Trump by making sure that “every attempt to interfere with the proper outcome of the election was defeated.” Apparently, it was pre-determined for the American people what the proper election outcome ought to be!
Ms. Ball also reveals that it was “a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information ... to pressure platforms to enforce their rules, both by removing content or accounts that spread disinformation and by more aggressively policing it.” Apparently, these efforts “touched every aspect of the election.” And we’re assured that they “were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.”
Obviously, American people lack the intelligence to choose wisely and cannot be trusted to elect their president. They’re incapable of coping with too much information nor recognizing disinformation. They need controlling, policing, and influencing. But they ought to be grateful for powerful elites who know best and who are experts in fortifying elections to ensure proper election outcomes! I dare say they’re doing a much better job in pushing unity of thought than Pravda did for the Soviets!
So, was the 2020 election rigged? Was it stolen? Or was it just fortified? Read the entire article and decide for yourself.
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake