I keep thinking about and arguing against the perspective Walt Lichtenberger presented in his column “Spiritual Reflections: Different views of God give different experience of faith.”
We should stop taking small parts of Scripture, disregarding the rest and using the soundbites to build a comfortable, man-made religion that is more palatable to our culture and society. Instead, we should have the intellectual honesty to treat the Scripture like it really is what we say it is — the word of God. If it is, then we should read the whole book from beginning to end and understand it as a coherent whole. This is not so difficult.
God clearly is love and desires us to love him. At the same time, fear of God is precious and important! This is much like the relationship we have with our earthly fathers. We love them and they love us. However, their instructions and commands are also very important to our well-being and growth. We should follow these instructions for our own good and the good of our community. And if we don’t listen to our earthly fathers, it is reasonable to have a fear and expectation of consequences! So why should we treat our Creator, our heavenly Father, with any less respect and fear? Surely He deserves both more love and more fear and respect than our beloved but flawed earthly fathers?
Susan Lein
Prior Lake