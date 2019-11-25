To anyone who still repeats conspiracy theories from the various rightwing media, you’ve been called out:
It isn’t clever.
It isn’t funny.
It isn’t even an honest difference of opinion or values.
And it most certainly isn’t patriotic.
from Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council:
“Some of you ... appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”