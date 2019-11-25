letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

To anyone who still repeats conspiracy theories from the various rightwing media, you’ve been called out:

It isn’t clever.

It isn’t funny.

It isn’t even an honest difference of opinion or values.

And it most certainly isn’t patriotic.

from Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian Affairs, National Security Council:

“Some of you ... appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

Tags

Events

Recommended for you