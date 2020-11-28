Good deeds should be done with intention, not for attention. Nonetheless, I wish to recognize our city staff and police for several good deeds.
The first is mundane: manhole structures for commercial development. Policy required an $8,000 manhole at each commercial connection point so we could view what was being drained from the property. In 2019 the city purchased a camera system to inspect pipes. This made the manhole requirement obsolete. When brought to the attention of staff by a commercial developer, the staff promptly waived the requirement and we will be changing the policy permanently. This change of course took only a few days. It's business friendly, trimming thousands of dollars of cost from commercial projects in our city.
The second is more exciting: pickleball courts. This summer your city council recommended use of park dedication funds to build a pickleball complex in Spring Lake Regional Park. The Park Dedication Fund, authorized by state law, is supported by a per acre charge assessed on new developments. To clarify, developers pay this — it's not in your tax levy. The fund had reached a balance of nearly $2 million. The monies can only be used for new park amenities, not refurbishment of existing park assets. Bids were garnered, approved and capital was deployed at no cost to taxpayers. The complex is being built now.
The third is related to our collective security: on Sept. 9, the Prior Lake Police Department arrested two men, one from Wisconsin and one from Illinois. They were apprehended for theft by swindle. Sleuth work by our investigators uncovered the men were involved in thefts across the Midwest. They were suspected of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from senior citizens. The investigation involved officers from around the region as well as across the county. Both men were charged for crimes they committed locally. The identification of these suspects has assisted investigations in numerous states. From the time we first received reports of these crimes in Prior Lake to when the suspects were apprehended was two days.
Prompt. Efficient. Responsive. Thank you, staff and police. Well done.
Editor's note: The author is a Prior Lake city councilman.
Kevin Burkart
Prior Lake