These days of dread over COVID-19 and the election can be overwhelming. But sometimes things can look brighter, thanks to the kindness of strangers!
Case in point: my mother was shopping at the Savage Walgreens for vitamins last weekend. While in the portable wheelchair aisle she was joined by a store employee and another customer. They were talking about the different types when "Steve" announced that he was going to buy the one she liked for her! No talking him out of it, no sir!
She now has a nifty wheeled walker, thanks to the kindness of strangers! My mom and I intend to pay it forward. Proof that goodness is out there folks. Thanks "Steve," you made my mom's day!
Dee Wilkins
Prior Lake