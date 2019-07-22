Does a great community give rise to great neighbors? Or do great neighbors give rise to a great community?
Yes.
My neighbor, whom I've known for 43 years, lost control of his riding lawnmower on a hill. As it sped down the hill and across his driveway, he tumbled to the asphalt. Ouch.
I heard the crash of his lawnmower as it left his driveway and barreled down the street of its own volition onto my driveway, where it was dutifully halted by my truck. They'll make more of those quarter panels.
I ran to his side and began first aid. Within moments there were three other neighbors assisting. Our friend had multiple lacerations, a large contusion on his forehead, and his left eye was nearly swollen shut. There was blood covering his face, arms and legs. He was in shock.
I called 911.
We stabilized him and began cleaning wounds.
Within one minute of my call, two of Prior Lake's finest, Sgt. Tom Kahlert and Officer Hunter Lewis, were on site. Within two minutes of my call, an ambulance with a paramedic team was on site.
Wow.
The police efficiently processed the scene. The ambulance whisked our friend to St. Francis. Later, one of our helpful neighbors, James O'Meara, finished mowing our friend's lawn.
That's a great community. And great neighbors. Or is it the other way around? No matter, you get it.
Kindest regards,
City Councilmember Kevin Burkart
Prior Lake