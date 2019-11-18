Trump highlighted what those who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome find repugnant — the hypocrisy and ethics of the law-and-order Republican Party and the values of his Religious Right supporters — when he boasted, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose voters."
Confirming examples:
1. Claiming to show up at church regularly looking for guidance from above, then defending enthusiastic support for a mythomaniac who brags about grabbing women's genitals; mocks the handicapped; disparages his critics, immigrants and minorities; incites violence; and steals from his charitable foundation.
2. Impeaching one for lying under oath about infidelity but vigorously defending those who trample on the Constitution. It's a mockery to their oath of office and dishonors those who gave their life on the battlefield defending the Constitution.
Liberals don't hate conservatives; it's their seeming inability to differentiate between right and wrong. Liberals object to sticking future generations with the bill due to myopic Republican policies and denial of scientific fact. Take politics out of the equation; which of the following will make America great for your children?
1. Cutting taxes and adding almost a trillion dollars every year to the $23 trillion debt, up from $19.9 trillion at the end of 2016.
2. Lowering fuel efficiency standards from 54.5 mpg by 2025 to 37 mpg, resulting in greater air pollution, higher costs at the pump and increased release of greenhouse gases.
3. Rolling back regulations designed to limit coal-fired plants from releasing arsenic, lead and mercury into the atmosphere, polluting our air and contaminating our drinking water, resulting in birth defects, cancer and stunted brain development in young children.
4. Cutting support for policies designed to reduce greenhouse gases, which is affecting our climate, resulting in billions of dollars lost to weather-related catastrophes, driving up insurance premiums and food costs and destroying the lives and dreams of so many people.
5. Eliminating the individual mandate in the ACA requiring Americans to have health insurance or pay a tax, so those with insurance can now pay higher premiums to cover the health care expenses for those who don't have health insurance.
6. Allowing unfettered access to weapons of war by individuals, resulting in many Americans fearful for themselves when in public and the safety of their children while at school.
Liberals don't oppose defending our borders; rather, it's the wasting of billions on a 1,954-mile border wall with Mexico when most people enter through one of around 50 legal points of entry. People can enter as tourists through over 300 ports of entry and never go back. According to Homeland Security, the majority of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. came through the airports, not the southern border. Drones, tunnels, explosives and cheap power tools will prove the multi-billion dollar wall, advocated by someone who claims to have infinite wisdom and a high IQ, as ineffectual.
In a recent letter in defense of Trump, the writer stated, ”I wish there were many more such idiots in America." I rest my case!
Glen Weber
Prior Lake