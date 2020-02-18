As the legislature begins its 2020 session, members of both parties are looking to address the state’s growing housing affordability and availability challenges.
Unfortunately, at the same time, local governments are again requesting authority to implement a new transportation tax on growing nonprofits, businesses and new housing developments.
This proposed transportation tax in its various forms has failed for a decade at the Legislature amid broad opposition from nonprofits, faith communities, businesses and housing. Numerous attempts to impose transportation taxes on new housing projects through development agreements have been rejected in the courts four times in the past two years, including a unanimous decision by the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2018.
Whether it is a new church, business or housing subdivision, development of any type already pays for itself, including costs directly related to transportation impacts. New roads, road expansions, curb and gutter, turn lanes, signage, traffic signals and related infrastructure within the development footprint are built into the project costs and ultimately paid for by the future homebuyer or user of the property.
Most local governments already have access to numerous fair, equitable and legal tools to raise revenue for transportation projects benefiting the community at large, including the most logical approach, assessing all benefiting property owners for necessary transportation improvements unrelated to new developments.
Our respective organizations are part of a large, diverse coalition of organizations opposed to the ongoing effort to impose a new transportation tax on development. And while this debate isn’t new, the landscape around this issue has changed substantially. Minnesota has the worst inventory of available homes in the country, and our home affordability is the worst in the Midwest. Our housing market and the future of homeownership in Minnesota are in peril.
If you know anyone who is looking to buy a home or are looking yourself, you’ve heard the refrain: There are simply not enough homes available, particularly at the more affordable price points.
We, along with our coalition partners, will be asking the Legislature to help future homeowners and local businesses by removing housing affordability roadblocks and definitely not creating new ones.
Today there is unprecedented consensus that roadblocks to housing must be lifted to free up the construction of new, affordably priced homes. The move to add a new transportation tax on the development of much-needed housing will only add to the problem.
David Siegel
Executive director, Housing First Minnesota
and
Chris Galler
CEO, Minnesota Association of Realtors