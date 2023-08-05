Regarding a letter to the editor by Ann Boyd published in the July 15 issue of the American titled "Christian values demand respect, too":

I am wondering how "universally shared values of kindness and respect for all" are "usurped" when Pride flags are flown, or rainbow T-shirts are worn? How are Christians not being respected and tolerated? The school calendar gives all students major Christian holidays off, whether they celebrate or not. Christian children can wear jewelry or clothing displaying a cross, Jesus, or a Christian fish symbol. Christian students are allowed to pray at school and join clubs focused on faith.

