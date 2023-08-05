Regarding a letter to the editor by Ann Boyd published in the July 15 issue of the American titled "Christian values demand respect, too":
I am wondering how "universally shared values of kindness and respect for all" are "usurped" when Pride flags are flown, or rainbow T-shirts are worn? How are Christians not being respected and tolerated? The school calendar gives all students major Christian holidays off, whether they celebrate or not. Christian children can wear jewelry or clothing displaying a cross, Jesus, or a Christian fish symbol. Christian students are allowed to pray at school and join clubs focused on faith.
Christians may choose to share who they find attractive and if or when they'd like to get married. They can submit essays on how they'd like to raise their children or what it takes for someone to get into heaven. Christian teens can brag about their youth group, their parents, or their siblings. Are Christian students not met with "tolerance, acceptance, and inclusion?" Where are they being suppressed? You are not going to find 100% like-minded people from any faith in a public school.
I'd like to ask if it shows "kindness and respect" to write that students who do not fully embrace your flavor of "Biblical Christian values" must be "confused hurting children who suffer with insecurity and mental illness?" How nice that your children will show compassion to those classmates. What about peers who do not fully espouse your religion and are not confused or insecure and who do not have a mental illness? Will you teach compassion and kindness and respect for them as well? Or will you seek to silence them and deny their presence? Is it a demonstration of "kindness and respect" to call diversity and inclusion a "lesser and deeply flawed philosophy?" That does not sound respectful to me.
Transgender people exist. Gay people exist. People of all different skin colors exist. Their very presence in our schools seems like it would be an "in-your-face challenge" to your version of Christian beliefs. Yet they live and breathe and are learning alongside your children. Should they hide themselves so you can feel less offended? Should they withhold certain pieces of themselves or their families so your children don't have to know about any differences? Who gets to decide which PLSAS students' existence is an "in-your-face challenge?"