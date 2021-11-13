Finally, the red-haired dictator is out of the White House. And a much-needed adult has moved in! It’s time to build back better! So, is America better off ten months later? Let’s review some accomplishments of the current White House occupant:
On day one he killed America’s energy independence and thousands of pipeline workers’ jobs, while giving his blessing for Russia’s pipeline. Now he’s begging the Saudis and Russia to produce more oil.
He bungled the exit from Afghanistan. On Aug. 19 he told us, “If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out.” He lied. But he did manage to build the Taliban much better by leaving them billions of dollars of our military equipment, which Taliban is now free to utilize against America and the rest of the world.
In 2020, when addressing vaccines, he said: “I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory.” Now he’s forcing countless Americans out of their jobs for refusing to comply with his vaccine mandate.
During his campaign he promised that: “I’m gonna shut down the virus.” Instead, he denies us therapeutic cures, and under his watch more people have died from the virus than during all of 2020.
He ignores the voices of concerned parents who demand that schools stop emphasizing skin color and stop forcing critical race theory on our children. However, he apparently has no problem with his Attorney General labeling these parents terrorists, and unleashing FBI on them.
He is responsible for the skyrocketing price increases on gas, food, and other goods.
He fueled the current job crisis by paying people not to work, while his administration is planning to reward illegal immigrants with payments of $450,000 or more for the hardships they supposedly endured. And while Biden publicly called it “garbage,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the President is “perfectly comfortable” with it.
His incoherence and bumbling speech make America the laughingstock of the world. Australia’s Rita Panahi said that Biden “…needs a retirement home and a warm bowl of soup, not access to the nuclear codes.”
He fell asleep during the recent climate summit and had to be awakened by a staffer. Instead of boldly leading the way, he slowly and uncertainly trails after other world leaders.
In his inauguration speech he called for unity, but his policies and dictates have only divided Americans more than ever.
Two years ago, a letter published in the Prior Lake American called President Trump a “Sell-Out-in-Chief” and an “Evil-Doer-in-Chief,” among many other unflattering terms. And Trump’s supporters were labeled an evil cult.
I sure wouldn’t mind returning to the “Sell-Out-in-Chief’s” yester-years when prices for gas, food, and everything else were much lower and affordable, and when the labor participation force was at an all-time high with low unemployment.
In less than a year, the damage done to our country by this supposed adult ought to terrify every freedom loving American. How in the world will we survive the next three years?
Jeri Anderson
Prior Lake