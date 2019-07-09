letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

This is a sonnet titled "The New Colossus" by the American poet Emma Lazarus that is inscribed inside the Statue of Liberty. My, oh, my, how times have changed.

Elliot Rivera

Prior Lake

Tags

Events

Recommended for you