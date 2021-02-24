I am in a bit of pickle, trying to understand what has upset the Feb. 20 letter writer, who wrote to complain about the recent news regarding Prior Lake Pickleballers, who are trying to raise money to improve the field.
The original article said that the field was built using half a million dollars of state money. The letter writer states that it’s a problem that organizers would take taxpayer’s money and then “beg” for money from the local community, to get more amenities for the complex. Would he rather they used more taxpayer money? Is he being forced to give money to this cause?
He then calls the organizers “very arrogant and condescending” because they wanted “heated fields or something to that effect,” for a sport that he does not consider prominent or that many people play on a daily basis. Why is that the criteria? Lots of people don’t play tennis or golf, but the city supports those. Lots of people have no school-age kids, so what benefit do they get from a new stadium or ball field for PLHS? Yet the writer seems to have no problem with those sports.
The writer finishes by stating that “pickleball field funding was an example of entertaining the wants of a wealthy free time few, instead of the needs of the community as a whole.” What an incredibly arrogant and condescending comment to make about people he admits he does not know. I don’t play pickleball, but I do know a couple of people who do, and not one of them are among the “wealthy free time few.”
I think the writer was in error to write such an insulting letter about people who are simply trying to improve a sport that they find enjoyable. If he doesn’t want to support it, he is absolutely free not to. But why complain about something that will have no impact on him and won’t require a penny of his tax dollars to accomplish?
I may never play pickleball, (although it sounds fun), but I support their efforts, and I applaud them for asking only for help from those who would wish to do so.
Bob Grinsell
Prior Lake