I would like to ask one thing of my friends who support the president's actions of the last several weeks: Please imagine that it’s five years ago and that Barack Obama has forbidden Hillary Clinton from testifying before the House Select Committee on Benghazi.
And imagine that Obama sent a letter to the Republican majority in Congress claiming the Benghazi investigation was unconstitutional.
And imagine he notified Speaker John Boehner that his administration would provide no evidence or testimony to Congress because too many Republicans had been elected and he didn’t think he would be treated fairly.
Now, please think about the news sources you watch and read, and any podcasts or radio personalities you listen to.
After Obama did those things, what would they say?
James Reinertson
Prior Lake