There has been two other times where a political party has used the impeachment process on a sitting president for partisan purposes: in 1866, where the impeachment process was used to impeach President Andrew Johnson over firing of a cabinet appointee, which resulted in acquittal in the U.S. Senate; and again 1999, where President Bill Clinton was impeached over an affair with a White House staff member, which resulted in an acquittal in the U.S. Senate.
The current impeachment process is no different in that respect. The U.S. House of Representatives under Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using these very procedures over an alleged statement in a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky, including an accusation of withholding foreign aid to Ukraine in order to get their government to investigate Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.
The Democratic Party as a whole have been trying to oust President Trump ever since his election in 2016, and the Mueller investigation which did not produce the results they were expecting. The House of Representatives under Pelosi is using unsubstantial evidence and anonymous sources to carry out their impeachment process.
If this was a serious impeachment process, then the question should be asked: Why aren’t the anonymous sources or whistleblowers being revealed and allowed to testify? Why aren’t the ranking Republican members allowed to call their own witnesses? The rules of formal hearings are not being applied in these proceedings.
The actions of these House Democrats, especially House Intel Chair Adam Schiff, call in question the legitimacy of the hearings and process. I believe regardless of how convincing or not convincing these hearings are for TV news ratings, the House Democrats will pass articles of impeachment, then the U.S. Senate will either not take up the process or just pass a vote of acquittal for President Trump.
I personally believe these hearings are just a media circus and will not have enough evidence and/or senatorial support to remove President Trump from office. It is a waste of time and taxpayers' money and is stalling the progress of more pressing issues like health care, etc.
Josh D. Ondich
Prior Lake