In a rebuttal letter to the John Diers column of Jan. 8 ("We can't have a repeat of 2021"), John Sernett takes the author to the woodshed ("No room for righteousness in discourse," Jan. 15).
I applaud Mr. Sernett's passion. It didn't go unnoticed! Now with some distance and a calmer mind, perhaps he can see the irony inherent in his lecture to Mr. Diers?
Mr. Sernett dwells overly long on assumptions he ascribes to Mr. Diers ("What he really means..." "The author believes..." "The author thinks..." etc.). I'm reminded of the old axiom, "the easiest way to make sure you understand what a person is saying is to put your own words in his mouth." Then Mr. Sernett renders his own verdict: "(Mr. Diers') editorial is a prime example of how close-minded people have become."
Though he doesn't realize it, there's much Mr. Sernett shares with his would-be adversary. For example, both share a frustration that science has been hijacked by some in power; they both lament the lack of respect afforded to science of late.
Also, Mr. Sernett doesn't acknowledge it, but he clearly shares a respect for the media with Mr. Diers ("the horrific media," as he tagged it). Why else avail himself of a newspaper to air his grievances if he doesn't harbor some small appreciation?
Finally, it seems Mr. Sernett is not a regular reader of the American's editorial pages. If he were, he would know there is something else they share: That Mr. Diers has voted for Republican candidates throughout his lifetime is an open secret he's occasionally shared in his columns. I suspect it's not what Mr. Sernett imagines as he berates Mr. Diers — whom he apparently takes to be a yellow-bellied liberal — "for transparently (displaying) where his political affiliations and ideologies lay."
That Mr. Diers can be of a party, yet still find fault with its past figurehead (and that figurehead's abysmal behavior) should warm Mr. Sernett's heart. Now when he goes back to reread the op-ed over which he took the author to task, Mr. Sernett may yet recall his own excellent advice to keep an open mind. As he, himself, said, we resolve our complex national issues "by open dialogue and debate."
Lizanne Bristol
Prior Lake