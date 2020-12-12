In his Dec. 5 letter to the editor, Glen Weber begins by referencing a statement from an earlier PLA column authored by Wes Mader on Nov. 21. Mader’s column included significant commentary about the loss of mutual respect in America, particularly as exhibited by those in the political world.
Interesting that Weber would reference a column about mutual respect, and then display his total lack of respect for anything Republican. Much of his letter is spent skewering Republicans who hold or have held public office, and for Trump voters. Possibly he shares Hillary Clinton’s views that Trump supporters have “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic and Islamophobic” views. But most interesting of all, he seems to blame President Reagan for lack of truthfulness and fairness in today’s national news media. Since Weber appears to acknowledge the lack of truthfulness by today’s national news media, he seems to agree with President Trump at least on this point.
But let’s talk about former President Reagan. In 1984 while finishing his first term, he was re-elected by winning 49 of 50 states. Walter Mondale carried Minnesota by less than 4,000 votes. There were strong political differences then just as there are now, but Reagan had united the nation behind his presidency. He did it by using his own words to speak with clarity to the American people instead of reading political jabber from a teleprompter. He reinforced faith in American values and trust in traditional American institutions, instead of wanting to remake America into something “reimagined.” He served with respect for those of opposing views and received respect in return.
We should understand that the First Amendment to the Constitution is what provides our national news media outlets with the freedom to report with bias and prejudice if they choose to, but the Constitution also grants me the freedom to choose what newspapers to read and what TV channels to view. It’s not that difficult to determine which news programs regularly reflect bias, and to simply turn them off.
In an earlier letter to the editor ("Democracy is vulnerable to lies and misinformation," January 2020), Weber suggests that those of us concerned about maintaining our freedoms should “appreciate speech-policing.” While he might relish the role of policing the speech of others, I suspect he would quickly object if it were his speech being policed. Speech-policing is a hallmark of communist rule, and one of the most fundamental means by which communist leaders control their citizens. Having grown up in a communist-governed country before joyously emigrating to America, I would encourage Weber to rethink his views on that subject.
I respect the fact that Mr. Weber writes well. But it would be nice if his writings would be more respectful of those whose views differ from his, instead of always attempting to discredit anyone whose opinions don’t match his. Without that respect, Weber’s words are simply more fodder for the political trash can.
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake