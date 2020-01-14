This Jan. 22 will mark the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand in our country. Since that infamous decision was made, over 60 million unborn babies have been aborted in the U.S.
Every day in our state about 30 unborn children are aborted, for a reported total of 9,910 children in 2018. Planned Parenthood performed 6,292 of these abortions (data from the Minnesota Department of Health 2018 abortion report).
According to the same MDH report, late-term abortions increased in 2018 (the last reporting year available). A total of 245 abortions took place at 20 weeks gestation or later (up from 225 in 2017). Four abortions took place in the third trimester; the latest was at 39 weeks (no abortions took place in the third trimester in 2017). This increase in late abortions tragically illustrates the continued assault on unborn humans.
This past year our federal senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (former Planned Parenthood vice president), as well as congressional Rep. Angie Craig have voted against common-sense legislation that would stop abortions when the unborn child is able to feel pain (around 20 weeks gestation). And recently Craig voted against a bill that would add unborn children to the list of subgroups in the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. This addition would help ensure that unborn children would be protected from hazardous chemicals that harm development. Where is their care and compassion for the least among us — the unborn?
I strongly encourage you to come to the state Capitol on Jan. 22 to make your voice heard at the annual Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) march. We gather to commemorate the 60-plus million lives lost to abortion (and the women and men who have been hurt as a result) and to call for renewed respect and protection for all members of the human family, including unborn children and their mothers.
Bring your family, bring your friends and neighbors, and be counted for life.
Lynn Spieker
Prior Lake