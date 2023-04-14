Too many people involved in supporting policies that relate to agriculture do not make a distinction between industrial agriculture and family farming. This is especially true in government sectors, but it also applies to media outlets that report on it.

Industrial farming sucks the life out of rural communities. It does not add much by way of return to locals, instead sending money out of the community to corporate profits. Even the industrial farm inputs so often come from outside the local community and bypass local sellers of farm equipment, seed, fertilizer, etc., sending money to places outside the community where the items can be purchased for less and shipped in.

