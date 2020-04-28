On behalf of Prior Lake restaurants and businesses, I would like to profoundly thank our local Prior Lake leaders for their support of our community and businesses. Earlier this week our Prior Lake City Council supported downtown boutique businesses, garnering the attention of Fox 9.
Friday, Prior Lake restaurants were welcomed virtually by Sen. Eric Pratt, Rep. Tony Albright, Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs, City Manager Jason Wedel and staff and the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce. Restaurant owners were able to share concerns and ideas to open up Prior Lake businesses under self-imposed, precautionary actions to create safe shopping and safe dining that underscores our community commitment. Local businesses remain cautiously optimistic about our dire situation. In our time of need, Prior Lake leadership has stepped up. Candidly, as taxpayers and businesses that employ hundreds of local residents, that is expected but also appreciated. These are desperate times. Prior Lake businesses need serious action, immediately!
Residents and taxpayers, if you like your local shops, enjoy our restaurants and want to see them survive, please tell our local leaders thank you and to keep fighting for us. Please tell Gov. Walz: Listen to our local elected leadership and allow Prior Lake businesses and restaurants to open safely!
Jeff Petschl
Prior Lake
Owner, Charlie's on Prior