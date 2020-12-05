As relentless as COVID-19 has been; I believe there’s an opportunity hiding within this chaos. Unfortunately, it appears PLSAS is resisting the chance to leverage this pandemic to diversify how students are taught for hope everything returns to “normal.” This opportunity could benefit many students, staff and the district with minimal long-term effort. If fostered properly, it could accelerate energetic and motivated students through their academic careers, alleviate workloads for some teachers and help control future expansion costs for the district.
I have one kid in high school and one in middle school. Academically, they are nearly opposites: one would rather be building something instead of spending time in school and the other accelerates in school.
When schools first shut down last spring, they were excited: they get to do school from home (in their pajamas, even). Grades didn’t fluctuate. Minus a few mistakes, their work got done and they learned something.
Since they did fine in the spring, I let them choose: hybrid or Distance Learning Academy. They picked DLA. To ensure they accepted the responsibility (and provide me leverage), they had to show they can handle DLA through grades and homework.
DLA was not as “independent study” as last spring, but still had important aspects reminiscent of spring: they could still do school in pajamas, and no waiting for the bus. They performed comparatively to pre-COVID-19: one still wants to build stuff and the other still gets mostly As. Therefore, my very small sample set suggests DLA/independent study is doable, for the properly motivated kid.
Teachers have been digitally broadcasting a large majority of their lectures all year. Technology to record and store these lectures for future distribution already exists. There are many companies who specialize in tests and grading. Many use dynamic tests where questions are different, or reorganized for each student to mitigate cheating. I understand some homework cannot be automatically graded. However, each piece that can be done automatically would become less of a burden for teachers.
PLSAS is still growing. Another elementary school just opened. The middle schools and high school just received additions. This space will fill up. Then what? Will we hear the same story: not enough space; students are crowded; we need more money to add another building? It gets old. DLA could help offset that expansion requirement, or, at the very least, postpone it.
I know there are exceptions: DLA is not possible in certain classes; some students need in-class instruction, structure and discipline; and online schooling is not an option for some households. These should be viewed as the exception to overcome, instead of the crutch to hold us back.
PLSAS has an opportunity to leverage an unspoken acceptance to the challenges of navigating the control of COVID-19 which allows them to question how the education model looks. It may never happen again, so I hope they capitalize on this opportunity and make a difference for the future. To let it slip away would be a tragedy.
Brian Schlangen
Prior Lake