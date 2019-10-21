After reading the 461-word contribution in last week's letters, I Googled four phrases:
1. Pew Research Center
2. pathological liar
3. The Golden Rule and
4. Southern Poverty Law Center.
All were mentioned in last week's contribution.
1. Pew Research Center — good reputation — so I accept that many of us who claim to be the president's supporters could indeed be Christians who believe in God, heaven and hell but also show up at church regularly for guidance from above. I guess I missed the Sunday that the homily was about how God had chosen last week's letter-writer to decide for God who would and who would not get into heaven!
2. Pathological liar — a person who tells lies frequently with no rational motive for doing so. So our president is a pathological liar? The case absolutely cannot be made that he is even a plain old garden-variety liar or last week's writer would have done so.
3. The Golden Rule — Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy says the most familiar version is "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Does that mean that I should follow the Golden Rule and judge this President Trump detractor as harshly as he judges the President's supporters? Won't happen.
4. Southern Poverty Law Center — It is Southern — they are based in Atlanta, Georgia. Poverty — not so much. They do very well financially. Law — practice law hardly at all. Center — pretty much quite a bit left of center.
And finally, the writer spoke of President Trump's supporters displaying hate at campaign rallies. Really? I see the supporters displaying support. They leave the hating to people of the other persuasion. Christian President Trump supporters know full well that hate does the most harm to the one who hates.
Donna Morrisette
Prior Lake