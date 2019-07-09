The proposed development on Spring Lake Ridge of 100 homes and 100 new boat slips will destroy the tranquility of Spring Lake, removing wildlife habitat for endangered species of crane and heron and turning a quiet, safe lake into one of the busiest in the state. Residents should attend the public hearings and voice their concerns before the developer railroads their approvals through the Council and Planning Commission.
Make sure your voice is heard and email the City Council today:
Christopher Crowhurst
Jordan