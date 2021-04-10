I am writing to ask all of you to contact your legislators in support of HF 358, the Comprehensive Sex Education bill. Comprehensive sex education programs encourage positive, affirming communication between parents and young people around sexuality to help young people establish individual values and make healthy decisions.
Parents need to be aware of the truth about this important bill. Do your research and don’t let anyone tell you it is something other than what it is, a good way to teach young people (and anyone else who would like to learn) about sexual health.
Medically accurate sex education works. Decades of research show that comprehensive approaches to sex education, that includes information on condoms, contraception and abstinence, effectively delay sexual activity and increase condom and contraceptive use when young people do become sexually active, at any age, including after marriage.
Every person makes important decisions about their sexual and reproductive health throughout their lifetime. However, Minnesota does not have statewide academic standards for sex education in schools. This means students across school districts receive completely different information about sexual and reproductive health — and some get no information at all.
Comprehensive sex education is a key component of supporting healthy youth development. It is science-based, medically accurate, age appropriate and culturally responsive. Topics include healthy relationships, consent, anatomy, HIV and other STD prevention, abstinence, sexual health and identity. None of these topics are “dangerous” or inappropriate. This type of education helps reduce risky behaviors that can lead to STDs and unintended pregnancy. It helps young people delay the onset of sexual activity until they are ready, and to use contraception and protection when they do become sexually active. It does not encourage youth to become sexually active. The bill specifies that MDE will provide the curriculum. There is not a book or curriculum already set up.
To have your voice heard, contact our representative Tony Albright to let him know how important this is to all of our children and to the adults in our communities.
Robin Martinek
Prior Lake