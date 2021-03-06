This week, ballots arrive in the mail for Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. MVEC is governed by nine member-owners who serve as the cooperative's board of directors.
In MVEC District 1 (serving areas of Prior Lake, Savage, Credit River, Cedar Lake, New Market and Webster) cooperative members will have a choice of candidates. For my husband and I, we will be casting our vote for Kirt Briggs!
Kirt is someone that we have come to know through his time serving as Prior Lake’s Mayor. We have come to know him beyond a positive first impression, as someone that seeks opposing perspectives and does not shy away from difficult challenges. We have seen him as someone that readily builds relationships across the community. He has converted contentious issues into consensus within our community. We saw Kirt’s leadership capability most clearly in the design, community engagement and completion of the Highways 13/21 and Main project. As an issue that was debated for more than 20 years, it has been successfully completed with a positive outcome for downtown Prior Lake.
Our e-energy future is in a state of transition. There is growing demand for electrical energy to heating/cooling homes, powering cars and charging phones. At the same time, power generation is shifting from a fossil-fuel past to sustainable sources in the future. These are complex challenges that require board leadership with demonstrated success navigating to a solution.
You can be confident that your vote for Kirt Briggs for District 1 will deliver that proven leadership to the MVEC board. He has demonstrated an ability to successfully take on complex issues in the past, and we are confident he will continue to do the same in the future.
Jim and Katie Moras
Prior Lake