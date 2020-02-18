I read with entertainment the letter to the editor in your Feb. 8 edition. The attempted argument regarding half-truths, lies and conspiracy theories by purported journalists seemed reasonable until it started with what are clearly disputed facts without any source credit while telling the reader to only use credible sources, with no reference to which ones were reputable.
The letter spent 13 column inches to say Biden did nothing wrong — jury is still out on that — and Trump withheld aid to Ukraine — which they received. Both are arguments that contribute to polarizing our electorate.
When I received my bachelor's of science in journalism, they taught rules that still apply today, although more often than not they seem ignored, even by traditional news sources.
Here’s a few examples: Label advocacy and commentary, never deliberately distort facts or context, provide access to source material when it is relevant and appropriate, take responsibility for accuracy and verify information before releasing it, use original sources whenever possible, provide context, take special care not to misrepresent or oversimplify in promoting or summarizing. Probably the two most important are that neither speed nor format excuses inaccuracy, and identify sources clearly as the public is entitled to as much information as possible to judge the reliability and motivations of sources.
Lawyers are taught to marshal the evidence on behalf of their clients. In other words, arrange the presentation of facts and evidence that will be both logical, persuasive, and forceful.
Public relations is the practice of deliberately managing the spread of information between an individual or an organization and the public.
We have a polarized electorate, and when journalists start acting like lawyers and public relations practitioners, we all lose.
Owen Riess
Prior Lake