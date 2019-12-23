Our wise Founders enshrined our freedom of speech in the very first amendment to our awesome Constitution: “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech." Lest some of you are unaware, the First Amendment was not established to protect only desirable speech but all speech — because nice speech doesn’t need protecting.
During all the years I’ve been submitting letters to Prior Lake American, I have dealt with different editors. And never have I experienced any difficulties in getting my letters printed exactly as submitted, never, until this year.
This year, for the first time, I’ve encountered errors in my letters which were not of my making. The current editor explained them this way: “I'm sorry for the typo I introduced. We're fallible here and all doing the jobs of several people at once, so mistakes are unavoidable.” He has also required me to change some wording before accepting my letters for printing. And most disturbingly, he has rejected over 25% of the letters I submitted.
He rejected my most recent submittal titled “No one is above the law." Why? Because he won’t “print accusations … and misinformation." But he assured me that it was not due to “any personal disagreement." I asked him to point out the accusations and misinformation and am still waiting for his response.
Who is this Dan Holtmeyer? And who made him the infallible censor? Now, I would understand it if my letters were of a libelous nature or if they included profanity or conjured nonsense, such as Adam Schiff recently fabricated about the transcript of our president’s call with President Zelensky. But you, my readers, know that I never use profanity. I cite only what has been in the news and try to be reasonable while sprinkling it with my personal opinions.
Through the years I’ve heard many of you praise my letters. I’ve also heard of praises from some of you whom I’ve never met. I want to thank you all for your past support and your words of encouragement. Ironically, this past September, Dan Holtmeyer actually asked me to consider becoming a regular columnist. However, due to his censorship, I have decided to decline his offer. Regrettably, I also decided to stop submitting further writings, as I do not appreciate his continued speech policing.
I am not a big presence on social media. But one of my friends posted “No one is above the law," and in less than 24 hours it received 154 likes and 64 shares. If you’re interested in seeing what Mr. Holtmeyer rejected, feel free to read it on the MAGASOTA Facebook page.
I hope all of you had a very Merry Christmas, and I wish you all a healthy, happy and prosperous new year. Please be thankful that you live in the greatest nation on this earth. And always remember that liberty is very precious and must be guarded at all times. God bless you all.
Alexandra Matyja
Prior Lake
Editor's note: Here's my approach to letters of the editor, as I described in a November column. We can’t repeat libel, and I try to avoid spreading blatant misinformation, whether it’s about the Mueller report or President Donald Trump. But I keep views and opinions intact, run the changes or suggestions by the writer for approval, and let religious beliefs and other non-checkable things be. I don’t turn anyone away just because I don’t agree with them.