I was reading your newspaper today when I read about Hidden Oaks and how they recently unveiled a gorgeous mural. I must complement your work. As a kid in school it really captures my attention when I, well … see my school.
And after reading it, I think it was a great choice to put this in the newspaper. It was an accurate, well-written segment based on a cool topic. If there was one thing I would change, I would probably give credit to Twin Oaks, the school across the street, because I know multiple teachers and kids that take and give classes from both, so it's not too far to just consider them one big school.