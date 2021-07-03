In the June 19 letter to editor “Minnesota Needs Safe and Honest Elections,” writer Owen Riess, attempting to legitimize questioning the integrity of voting equipment, states “the 2020 election was a fiasco sowing distrust in half the voting population.”
If there is distrust in half of the voting population, it is self-inflicted for believing lies.
In the 2020 elections, almost 155 million votes were cast — roughly 62% of eligible voters. Trump's top cybersecurity expert stated in November 2020 that “the 2020 election was the most secure in American history.”
Trump's Attorney General, William Barr, stated in an AP interview (Dec. 1, 2020) that the U.S. Justice Department's attorneys and FBI agents investigated complaints of voter fraud and uncovered no evidence of widespread fraud to affect the outcome of the election. State and federal courts rejected legal challenges to the 2020 elections by conservatives because they provided no witness, no credible evidence, no signed affidavits, only speculative accusations, rumors and hearsay.
International election observers from the Organization of American States said they witnessed no fraud or voter irregularities in the 2020 elections. The Organization for Security and Co-operation said the U.S. elections were well managed, free, fair and competitive, extensively observed by both partisan and nonpartisan citizen observers. Post-election audits and hand recounts in swing states confirmed the accuracy of vote totals and voting machines.
Fox News networks rescinded allegations of election fraud centering around Dominion and Smartmatic voting equipment after they were threatened with legal action for defamation (AP, Dec. 21, 2020). One American News network removed all references to election conspiracy theories to avoid legal action for defamation. Newsmax, which amplified Trump's false allegations of election rigging and widespread voter fraud issued a retraction and apology stating there is no evidence that Dominion Voting Systems or its top employees manipulated election results.
A Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee released a report stating the committee found "no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud" in Michigan's 2020 election (CBS, June 24). A New York appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law because he “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to the courts, lawmakers and the public at large” while attempting to get the courts to overturn Trump's loss in the 2020 election.
Trump loyalists Giuliani and Mike Lindell claimed repeatedly the election was rigged due to voting machines flipping votes from Trump to Biden. Unable to substantiate their baseless claims in a defamation lawsuit, they now claim it's a First Amendment issue, implying they aren't accountable for claiming the election was rigged, which undermined our election system and the very foundation of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power.
Sidney Powell, another Trump lawyer who promoted Trump's lies that the election was stolen through fraud and manipulated voting equipment claimed in a recent court filing ”no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact.” What does that statement say about those who believed the lies, question the election results or the accuracy of the voting equipment?
Glen Weber
Prior Lake