Regarding the op-ed entitled "We can't have a repeat of 2021" in the Jan. 8 edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper, I have a few comments about the editorial.
I disagree with the author as to the reason he thinks we are on the verge of destroying our democracy in the U.S.
About halfway through his editorial, the author transparently displays where his political affiliations and ideologies lay.
He writes: "Hold up the mirror and look closely. 'We have found the enemy and he is us.'"
What he really means by this statement is that he views dissenting political ideology to his own as the enemy of democracy.
The author believes that his views and his ideologies are on the correct, moral and ethical "side." He believes that disagreement with his viewpoint is the reason for our democracy's imminent failure.
Confounding the above, "learning, science, logic and reason" have been hijacked by our political leaders and horrific media on both sides of the aisle. The author thinks that whatever media he subscribes to delivers only the truth in these areas. Near the end of the editorial he added an apocalyptic zinger about climate change consequences "finishing the job by the end of the century."
As a nation, we are faced with very complex issues, which can only be resolved by open dialogue and debate. An environment which supports healthy discussion is out of the question within the framework of ideologies like the author's, which hold that his views are the only views that are imbued with civic virtue. Having a mindset of righteousness makes it an open and shut case, there is no room for discourse.
The author's editorial is a prime example of how close-minded people have become. The greatest threat to democracy isn't one party being right and the other party wrong as the author posits.
A political and social environment devoid of open-mindedness and of healthy debate, and where dissenting views are crushed and silenced, is the real threat to our democracy.
If we can't find a way to work together, then our democratic experiment will indeed be over.
John Sernett
Prior Lake