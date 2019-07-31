In response to “Your server is a person, too” (July 27), it is not the responsibility of the consumer to pay your expenses. It was very arrogantly stated that I should not go out to eat unless I left a 20% tip. I tip according to the level of service rather than the dollar amount of the bill. There is more to receiving good tips than bringing out a plate. Excellent service will provide excellent tips. Like many of us who do not earn enough to support our desired lifestyle, I would suggest working more hours, getting a different job or working two jobs.
Linda Gertgen
Prior Lake